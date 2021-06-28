Ex-Denison credit union teller sentenced to 3 years in prison for embezzling $1.5M

A former teller at a credit union in Denison, Iowa, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for embezzling over $1.5 million.
Brenda Jensen, the former head teller of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, was sentenced Friday at the federal courthouse in Sioux City, Iowa. She was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $430,470 to Cobalt Credit Union and $1,031,009 to CUNA Mutual Group.
Prosecutors said Jensen, who was responsible for all cash counts, concealed the crime from auditors in numerous ways, including overstating the change fund in the credit union’s general ledger and depositing fraudulent checks to cover up the ongoing theft.
Jensen further concealed the embezzlement by creating fictitious deposits into her personal accounts, prosecutors said.
Jensen pleaded guilty to embezzling the money from May 2012 through March 2018, along with her sister, Janine Keim, the credit union manager. Keim has pleaded guilty in federal court to embezzling $1,486,647 and making false statements to auditors of the National Credit Union Administration.
Prosecutors said Keim’s actions contributed to a loss for CCU that resulted in its insolvency. The date for Keim's sentencing has not been set.
Jensen had faced up to 30 years in federal prison.
Consumers Credit Union became a branch of SAC Federal Credit Union on June 1, 2018, and in August of the same year, SAC Federal Credit Union changed its name to Cobalt Credit Union.
Denison is about 70 miles northeast of Council Bluffs.
