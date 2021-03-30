Ex-Dodge County attorney found guilty of probation violation, will face second DUI charge

Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass faces a week to two months in jail after a judge found him guilty Monday of drinking and violating the probation he received for a DUI he committed in March 2020.
Judge Robert Wester said from the bench Monday that prosecutors also plan to file another misdemeanor charge against Glass — second-offense DUI stemming from the January incident that produced the probation violation.
During that Jan. 28 incident in Fremont, prosecutors allege, the then-county attorney showed up at the house of his estranged wife to pick up their kids for his visitation time when one of the children reported that he was drunk and refused to get in the car with him. The wife, Katie Glass, called 911.
Glass’ attorney, Clarence Mock, said Glass’ admission to the probation violation Monday doesn’t mean that he will concede that he committed a DUI on Jan. 28. Instead, Mock alleged several problems with the work of Fremont police in the case, including:
No Fremont police officer observed Glass driving. They instead found him after he had driven back to where he had been staying, at his parents’ house near the Fremont Country Club.
No Fremont police officer made Glass perform any field sobriety tests to determine whether he had been fit to drive.
Found at his parents’ house, Glass blew a .202 — 2½ times the legal driving limit of .08 — on a handheld device. But such handheld tests are not admissible in court; they must be buttressed by a more detailed blood-alcohol content test, typically performed at a police station. Fremont police did not administer that second test; nor have they explained why.
“Why would so many officers sworn to uphold the law not arrest Oliver Glass (for DUI) in January if they truly believed that he had committed the crime of driving while intoxicated?” Mock said. “The evidence in this case appears to be that no one saw Oliver Glass driving in an improper reckless fashion.”
Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle, the special prosecutor appointed to handle the case, is expected to try to use police officers’ body cameras and witness descriptions to establish that Glass had driven while drunk.
Glass, who had been the county’s top prosecutor since 2011, resigned March 1 after a year of turmoil that included the original March 2020 drunken driving charge, the January probation violation and revelations that he had harassed the new boyfriend of his estranged wife.
Mock said Glass, 46, is now in an intensive outpatient alcohol treatment program. He will be sentenced on the probation violation in May. Meanwhile, his license to practice law has been suspended.
“When you’re in a position of special responsibility, there’s a tendency that you’re going to fall harder than someone who isn’t doing much productively with their life,” Mock said. “The collateral consequences of this debacle are going to be disproportional to a lot of people who don’t have the privilege of holding that kind of position. It’s just kind of a sad story.”
The Dodge County Board has since appointed a former judge and Dodge County attorney, Paul Vaughan, to fulfill the last two years of Glass’ term.
