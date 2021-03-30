Ex-Dodge County attorney found guilty of probation violation, will face second DUI charge

Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass faces a week to two months in jail after a judge found him guilty Monday of drinking and violating the probation he received for a DUI he committed in March 2020.

Judge Robert Wester said from the bench Monday that prosecutors also plan to file another misdemeanor charge against Glass — second-offense DUI stemming from the January incident that produced the probation violation.

During that Jan. 28 incident in Fremont, prosecutors allege, the then-county attorney showed up at the house of his estranged wife to pick up their kids for his visitation time when one of the children reported that he was drunk and refused to get in the car with him. The wife, Katie Glass, called 911.

Glass’ attorney, Clarence Mock, said Glass’ admission to the probation violation Monday doesn’t mean that he will concede that he committed a DUI on Jan. 28. Instead, Mock alleged several problems with the work of Fremont police in the case, including:

No Fremont police officer observed Glass driving. They instead found him after he had driven back to where he had been staying, at his parents’ house near the Fremont Country Club.

No Fremont police officer made Glass perform any field sobriety tests to determine whether he had been fit to drive.