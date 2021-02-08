Ex-Dodge County sheriff's deputy bilked $11 million from investors and bank

The former Fremont businessman said Harbaugh would regularly pay him a return of 8% or more on his investments. Federal prosecutors say he was doing so via a classic Ponzi scheme — taking money from one investor to pay another investor to make it seem like they were making money.

"A lot of times, we just said, 'This is too good to be true,'" the investor said. " 'This is too good a deal.' But he hid behind that badge. Our thought was, 'If you can't trust a cop, who can you trust?'"

Private investors weren't the only ones who trusted Harbaugh. In court, Woods recited the email exchange when a Great Western Bank loan officer discovered the scheme and confronted Harbaugh.

Harbaugh responded: "I'm so sorry. I never meant to deceive you ... I was irresponsible, immoral, criminal and selfish."

Another couple who lost $1.3 million texted Harbaugh: "Thanks a lot for (losing) all of are (sic) retirement money ... you just kept taking are (sic) money."

At the time, Harbaugh was still stringing along his investors. "I did not lose your money," he texted them back. "I filed (bankruptcy) for me and that has nothing to do with what we had. I swear that your money is good. I did not lose it."