Explosive device on rural Nebraska bridge prompts $3,500 reward

A rural Saunders County bridge sustained about $500 in damage after someone detonated an explosive device on the railing about three weeks ago, according to the Saunders County Attorney's Office.

According to a press release from the County Attorney's Office, the incident occurred west of Wahoo on County Road 19 on the afternoon of Feb. 1.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $3,500 cash reward for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in the case, according to a press release from the county. To provide information, call 402-443-8181 or visit www.saunderscountycrimestoppers.com and click on "webtips."

The ATF, the Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office, the FBI and the Saunders County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

