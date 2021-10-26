Fairbury man found guilty of child abuse resulting in death of 2-year-old boy

A 19-year-old man from Fairbury, Nebraska, has been found guilty of causing the death of a 2-year-old boy.

On Monday, a Jefferson County District Court jury found Jake J. Gonzalez guilty of child abuse resulting in death and making terroristic threats. He will be sentenced in January and faces life in prison.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Fairbury apartment Feb. 26 after a woman called to say she needed an ambulance for her son. Deputies said Gonzalez was at the apartment when the call was made.

Deputies tried to speak with the woman alone, but Gonzalez tried to follow. He then fled from the scene, evading deputies who chased after him.

One of the deputies followed the woman into the apartment’s bedroom, where he saw two mattresses on the floor and a closed closet door. Inside the closet was a young child, face down on the floor.

According to an affidavit, the child was dressed only in a diaper. He had visible bruising on the back of his head, arms, back and legs. The boy was “lethargic and poorly responsive” and had difficulty breathing. He also had two black eyes, consistent with a skull fracture, as well as bruising to the lips, side of the head, chest and abdomen.