 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fairbury man found guilty of child abuse resulting in death of 2-year-old boy
0 comments

Fairbury man found guilty of child abuse resulting in death of 2-year-old boy

A 19-year-old man from Fairbury, Nebraska, has been found guilty of causing the death of a 2-year-old boy. 

Jake Gonzalez

Jake J. Gonzalez

On Monday, a Jefferson County District Court jury found Jake J. Gonzalez guilty of child abuse resulting in death and making terroristic threats. He will be sentenced in January and faces life in prison. 

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Fairbury apartment Feb. 26 after a woman called to say she needed an ambulance for her son. Deputies said Gonzalez was at the apartment when the call was made.

Deputies tried to speak with the woman alone, but Gonzalez tried to follow. He then fled from the scene, evading deputies who chased after him.

One of the deputies followed the woman into the apartment’s bedroom, where he saw two mattresses on the floor and a closed closet door. Inside the closet was a young child, face down on the floor. 

According to an affidavit, the child was dressed only in a diaper. He had visible bruising on the back of his head, arms, back and legs. The boy was “lethargic and poorly responsive” and had difficulty breathing. He also had two black eyes, consistent with a skull fracture, as well as bruising to the lips, side of the head, chest and abdomen.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, where he died, authorities said. 

Gonzalez also is awaiting trial in Jefferson County District Court on charges of first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and unlawfully discharging a firearm. According to court records, Gonzalez attempted to shoot Lance G. Powers, 32, of Lincoln, on May 18, 2020.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

International reaction to Sudan's military coup

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert