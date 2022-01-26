FBI agent: Nebraska's deaths from meth use higher than from opioids

Local, state and federal officials want to send the message that while fentanyl and opioids often dominate the headlines, meth poses a major threat in Nebraska.

The officials came together this week for a two-day conference in Kearney to share ideas for a task force to battle methamphetamine use.

“A leading goal of this partnership is to sound the alarm that meth use continues to spread across our state,” Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Wednesday during a press conference. “We want citizens to be fully informed about the dangers of meth consumption and understand the destruction it brings to communities.”

Nebraska is one of the few states where deaths from methamphetamine use are higher than from opioids, according to FBI special agent Eugene Kowel. The task force will allow local and federal officials to combine forces "because meth is especially destructive" in big cities and small towns alike.

The amount of methamphetamine seized in Nebraska has surged 293% in the last five years with law enforcement agencies combining to bring in approximately 768 pounds in 2021, Peterson said. Nationwide, methamphetamine seizures increased 77% from 2018-2019, according to the most recent data available.