FBI agent testifies about discovery of Sydney Loofe's remains

Bailey Boswell wiped tears from her eyes Thursday as an FBI agent detailed for jurors the discovery of the dismembered body of Sydney Loofe on Dec. 4 and 5, 2017.
Eli McBride, a special agent who coordinated the collection of Loofe's remains, testified that the body was cut up into 14 different pieces. He said that law enforcement searches were able to recover 13 of the pieces, wrapped in black plastic trash bags, from roadside ditches in a rural area of Clay County, in south-central Nebraska.
McBride said that several other items were found there, including plastic tarps — some appearing to have blood stains — a pink dog leash, duct tape and a coat that matched one that Loofe owned.
At times, McBride rose from the witness chair and used his hands to describe what portion of the body was found at the 17 locations searched along the roadsides. A pool video feed from the trial, being conducted in Lexington, showed Boswell wiping away tears as McBride testified.
Boswell, a 26-year-old native of Leon, Iowa, is standing trial on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of a body in the death and dismemberment of Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln Menards clerk whom she met via Tinder, an internet dating app.
Loofe disappeared after a date on Nov. 15, 2017, in which she traveled to Wilber, Nebraska, where Boswell and her 53-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, lived. Police used cellphone data to lead them to rural Clay County, where Loofe's body parts were found.
Trail was found guilty of first-degree murder and other crimes a year ago by a jury in Wilber. He will find out in December whether he will be sentenced to death or life in prison.
Boswell’s trial was moved to the central Nebraska city of Lexington because of extensive publicity about the case. She also faces the possibility of a death sentence if convicted on the murder charge.
