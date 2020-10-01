FBI agent testifies about discovery of Sydney Loofe's remains

Bailey Boswell wiped tears from her eyes Thursday as an FBI agent detailed for jurors the discovery of the dismembered body of Sydney Loofe on Dec. 4 and 5, 2017.

Eli McBride, a special agent who coordinated the collection of Loofe's remains, testified that the body was cut up into 14 different pieces. He said that law enforcement searches were able to recover 13 of the pieces, wrapped in black plastic trash bags, from roadside ditches in a rural area of Clay County, in south-central Nebraska.

McBride said that several other items were found there, including plastic tarps — some appearing to have blood stains — a pink dog leash, duct tape and a coat that matched one that Loofe owned.

At times, McBride rose from the witness chair and used his hands to describe what portion of the body was found at the 17 locations searched along the roadsides. A pool video feed from the trial, being conducted in Lexington, showed Boswell wiping away tears as McBride testified.