FBI says it has taken down western Nebraska drug trafficking operation
A western Nebraska drug trafficking operation was dismantled by a joint law enforcement operation this week, according to the FBI.

Five federal arrest warrants and seven state warrants were executed 6 a.m. Tuesday by the Omaha division of the FBI and the CODE Task Force, which includes the Nebraska State Patrol, the North Platte Police Department, the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation and arrests targeted a western Nebraska criminal organization, Eugene Kowel, special agent in charge of the Omaha FBI field office, said Friday in a press release.

“Drug-related crimes strangle communities in rural Nebraska," he said. "The CODE task force will continue to work to stop the violence, get drugs and weapons off the streets, and seek justice for those living in the communities they serve.”

The arrest warrants were executed in North Platte, McCook, Kearney, Lincoln, and Culbertson, as well as in northwestern Kansas, according to the FBI. Two additional federal warrants and two state warrants were served on people already in state custody.

