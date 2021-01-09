FBI's Omaha office arrests Iowa man in US Capitol siege

The FBI Omaha office is involved in the federal law enforcement response following Wednesday’s violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI Omaha field office announced Saturday it arrested a Des Moines man, Douglas Jensen, on federal charges.

Jensen was arrested on charges of: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority; disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building; and obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

The local FBI office covers both Nebraska and western Iowa. It referred questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington D.C.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said local officers assisted the FBI in arresting Jensen, 41, on Friday night at his home.

Jensen was booked into the Polk County Jail early Saturday.

Polk County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Evans said Jensen was being held without bond.

