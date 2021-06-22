 Skip to main content
Federal court orders Kearney restaurant to repay over $17,000 to workers
A federal judge has found a Kearney restaurant in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Flippin Sweet and owner Jason Alexander have been ordered by a federal court to pay more than $17,000 to 13 of its workers after the Department of Labor found overtime and recordkeeping violations. 

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Kopf entered the judgment ordering the defendants to pay $8,608 in back wages and an equal amount in penalties to the 13 employees. 

Individual employees received amounts ranging from $43.58 to $8,071.56. 

The restaurant was also ordered to comply with wage laws and was prohibited from future labor law violations. 

The default judgment was entered after the defendants didn’t comply with court orders and didn’t respond to the 2019 complaint by the department, according to a statement from the Labor Department. 

The payments are intended "to help make up for the fact that (workers) weren’t paid properly,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Marcy Boldman said in a press release.

The Wage and Hour Division found that the restaurant classified workers as exempt from overtime, which they were not. The restaurant did not pay employees overtime and did not keep accurate records of wages. 

“The Wage and Hour Division is committed to ensuring that all workers receive their rightfully earned wages and that employers abide by the law,” she said. “Other employers should use the outcome of this case as an opportunity to review their own pay practices to ensure they comply.”

Alexander could not be reached for comment.

 

 

