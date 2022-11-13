Federal fraud charges against past leaders of Nebraska's former child welfare contractor

Two former executives from St. Francis Ministries, which last year lost its contract to oversee child welfare services in Nebraska, have been federally indicted on fraud charges.
The charges are not directly related to the Kansas organization's contract with Nebraska, but the indictment alleges that two top executives defrauded the organization out of millions of dollars between 2018 and 2021. St. Francis held a contract with Nebraska from July 2019 to December 2021.
The Rev. Robert Smith, the former CEO of Saint Francis, and William Whymark, an IT executive brought on in 2018 to serve as the chief information officer, are the two executives charged in a federal indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Kansas.
Each is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 10 counts of wire fraud. Smith was indicted on an additional five counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and Whymark was indicted on three additional counts of money laundering. The two face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, plus millions in fines and restitution.
People are also reading…
In a statement, St. Francis said that it is aware of the indictment and that it will "continue to work transparently and collaboratively with federal authorities as part of the investigative process."
The indictment alleges that the scheme began when St. Francis leadership decided to undertake a large-scale revamping of its IT systems in 2018. Whymark's company WMK Research was hired by Smith to provide IT services and consulting to St. Francis.
The IT project was not put out for competitive bids and Smith never obtained permission from or informed the St. Francis board of his decision to hire WMK Research, the indictment says.
Whymark subcontracted the work to two IT companies in India, an apparent violation of the contract between St. Francis and WMK Research. He also allegedly told the subcontractors to conceal the nature of their employment.
Whymark allegedly "fraudulently inflated the costs" of subcontractor invoices by more than $4.7 million. Smith approved these invoices himself despite the dollar amounts exceeding his approval authority.
With the millions Whymark allegedly obtained from the fraud, he bought a $4 million home in New York, luxury vehicles and jewelry. Smith allegedly used company credit cards to take out cash and pay for lavish meals and family vacations.
The indictment comes almost two years after whistleblowers came forward to report financial malpractice at the organization, which led to Smith and Whymark leaving St. Francis in 2020.
Before Nebraska terminated its contract with St. Francis, the organization severely underperformed in its child welfare duties: Failing to meet legally mandated caseload limits, failing to meet regularly with children in foster care and failing to document case plans in a timely manner. The Division of Children and Family Services within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services now oversees child welfare services in the state.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
In a statement, the sanitation company said "we are confident in our company's strict compliance policies and will defend ourselves vigorously against these claims."
The district court "found Trail’s act of self-harm was 'a calculating gesture,' and we will not disturb this finding on appeal," the Supreme Court said.
The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a complaint in federal court against a sanitation company for reportedly employing minors as young as 13 to clean hazardous equipment on the kill floor at a Grand Island meatpacking plant.
A 75-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
An 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who killed her rapist was being held in an Iowa jail Wednesday and could face a prison term after she walked away from a Des Moines women’s shelter where she was serving probation for a manslaughter conviction.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper found more than 900 suspected fentanyl pills worth an estimated $20,000 during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
The man who was shot by an Omaha police officer after he drove past barricades during a Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood appeared in court Tuesday.
An Omaha police officer has been placed on paid leave after a neighbor saw him dumping trash on her car.
Wuanya Smith is accused of firing five shots into a crowd outside a North Omaha convenience store, killing 22-year-old Anthony Collins III.
The death of a 26-year-old inmate late last month at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln is being investigated as a suspected slaying, investigators say in newly filed court records.
A police detective testified that a now-16-year-old Omahan and two fellow gang members were looking for someone to shoot when they killed an Omaha man in 2021.
Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood.
A Georgia hunter was sentenced to two years of probation in federal court on Friday for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska.
A former Nebraska State trooper accused of raping a 15-year-old girl has been charged with six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Omaha police announced Friday that two boys, ages 15 and 13, had been arrested and charged in connection with the August slaying of 19-year-old Alon Reed.
A 20-year-old man was driving a Dodge Challenger over 150 mph on Interstate 29 this summer when his car crashed into a pickup truck, Council Bluffs police said Friday.
The Omaha police officer who dumped trash on top of his neighbor's car has been ticketed on suspicion of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.