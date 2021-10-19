Federal grand jury issues indictment for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

A federal grand jury indictment charged U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Tuesday with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators looking into illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California, the indictment alleges that Fortenberry, 60, of Lincoln, repeatedly lied to and misled authorities during a federal investigation into illegal contributions to Fortenberry’s reelection campaign made by a foreign billionaire, Gilbert Chagoury, in early 2016.

Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire who lives in Paris, arranged for $30,000 to be contributed, via other individuals, to Fortenberry's campaign during a fundraiser in Los Angeles in 2016.

Foreign nationals are prohibited under federal law from contributing to any U.S. elections. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also noted that it is illegal to disguise the true source of campaign contributions by funneling money through third parties. It’s also illegal for a federal candidate to knowingly receive foreign or conduit contributions.