The U.S. government fined Packers Sanitation Services $1.5 million this week after an investigation last year found the Wisconsin-based company illegally employed minors and exposed them to hazardous working conditions, including at three meatpacking plants in Nebraska.

In all, the investigation found at least 102 minors from 13 to 17 years old worked shifts at 13 meatpacking plants in eight states. The fine was announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

At JBS Foods in Grand Island, the investigation found that about 27 employees were under age 18 and tasked to clean power-driven machines, including meat and bone-cutting saws. One 13-year-old employee told investigators about working overnight shifts and suffering a serious chemical burn after using chemical cleaners, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska in November.

In addition, the federal government said, five minors were affected at Greater Omaha Packing Co. in Omaha and one minor was affected at Gibbon Packing Co. in Gibbon in central Nebraska.

For the violations at the Grand Island plant, the government fined Packers Sanitation Services $408,726. The Grand Island violations accounted for the largest share of the total $1.5 million fine. The Omaha and Gibbon violations accounted for $75,690 and $15,138 of the total fine, respectively.

The government said that Packers Sanitation Services paid the entire fine on Thursday. The company paid the legal maximum of $15,138 for each minor-aged employee who was employed in violation of the law.

The Fair Labor Standards Act prohibits minors 15 years old and younger from working later than 9 p.m. during the summer and later than 7 p.m. during the school year. Those 15 and younger also cannot work more than three hours on a school day, eight hours on a non-school day or more than 18 hours per week.

The Fair Labor Standards Act also prevents those under 17 from operating “hazardous” equipment including any power-driven meat processing machines.

“These children should never have been employed in meat packing plants and this can only happen when employers do not take responsibility to prevent child labor violations from occurring in the first place,” Jessica Looman, principal deputy administrator of the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division, said in the release.

Michael Lazzeri, a Wage and Hour regional administrator, added that Packers Sanitation Services had flagged some of the workers as minors but that the company ignored the flags. He added that adults who recruited, hired and supervised the children tried to derail investigators’ efforts.

In an email, Packers spokesperson Gina Swenson said that the company is “pleased” to have finalized the $1.5 million settlement.

“We have been crystal clear from the start: Our company has a zero-tolerance policy against employing anyone under the age of 18 and fully shares the DOL’s objective of ensuring full compliance at all locations,” Swenson said.

Swenson added that as soon as Packers became aware of the government’s allegations, the company conducted additional audits and training for hiring managers, including on spotting identity theft. A third-party law firm also was contracted to improve Packers employment policies.

None of the individuals cited as being under the age of 18 currently work for Packers, she said, and many had left the company years ago.

