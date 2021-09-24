Fentanyl-laced cocaine that caused overdose deaths stolen from State Patrol evidence locker

The Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol have linked fentanyl-laced cocaine that has led to multiple overdose deaths to the patrol’s own evidence locker, the agencies announced in a joint press conference Friday.

A former patrol evidence technician and the owner of a Lincoln restaurant were arrested in the theft.

Between July 24 and Aug. 19, Lincoln police investigated 35 drug overdoses related to cocaine laced with fentanyl, nine of which resulted in death. In addition, officials said, one person who survived an overdose was pregnant, and the baby did not survive.

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force has been investigating the source of the drugs by conducted interviews and analyzing evidence. Investigators gathered information that 35-year-old Anna Idigima and 35-year-old George Weaver Jr., both of Lincoln, were involved in the distribution of illicit drugs. Idigima was found to be an employee of the Nebraska State Patrol, working in the evidence unit.

Lincoln police and the patrol audited the patrol's evidence facilities in Lincoln and determined that drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, were missing during the time Idigima was employed there.