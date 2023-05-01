A 30-year-old man died Saturday night after being stabbed during a fight in south-central Nebraska.

Kristaff Gonzalez of Harvard, Nebraska, was taken to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings where he died. A 24-year-old man was taken to the Clay County Sheriff's Office to be interviewed, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol said Sunday.

Deputies were called to a residence in Harvard about 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing. They located Gonzalez suffering from multiple stab wounds.

A preliminary investigation found that two men were fighting when the 24-year-old man allegedly intervened and stabbed Gonzalez. The man's name has not been released.

The State Patrol has been asked to help in the investigation. Harvard, which has just over 1,000 residents, is about 18 miles east of Hastings.