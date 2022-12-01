Fire causes $250,000 damage to Lincoln apartment complex

A Thursday morning fire in a Lincoln apartment complex caused at least $250,000 in damage.
Lincoln firefighters responded to a fire at Ruskin Place Apartments, a three-story apartment building at 910 Rutland Drive, at 9:35 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, the fire had spread to the roof and attic.
The blaze eventually was upgraded to a three-alarm fire. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters opened ceilings and walls to ensure that the fire had not spread.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Molly Ashford
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today