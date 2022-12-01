 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire causes $250,000 damage to Lincoln apartment complex

A Thursday morning fire in a Lincoln apartment complex caused at least $250,000 in damage.

Lincoln firefighters responded to a fire at Ruskin Place Apartments, a three-story apartment building at 910 Rutland Drive, at 9:35 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, the fire had spread to the roof and attic. 

The blaze eventually was upgraded to a three-alarm fire. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters opened ceilings and walls to ensure that the fire had not spread. 

The cause of the fire has not been determined. 

