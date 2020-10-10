Firearm signed by Donald Trump Jr. being auctioned for fallen Lincoln officer

A firearm signed by Donald Trump Jr. is being auctioned off by Omaha gun club 88 Tactical to raise funds for the family of fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera.

Online bidding for the 10.5” Universal Improved Carbine is live through Oct. 18. The bid was at $5,250 as of Friday evening. The weapon is inscribed with Herrera’s name, badge number and date of death. Herrera died Sept. 7, almost two weeks after being shot while helping serve a warrant on Aug. 26.

Trump signed the weapon Sept. 14 at 88 Tactical during a campaign stop in Omaha for his father’s reelection. 88 Tactical founder and CEO Shea Degan said having Trump sign the gun wasn’t meant as a political gesture, but rather as an avenue to raise the value of the weapon.