Fired worker shoots three people, killing one at Nebraska grain elevator
A fired worker shot three people at a grain elevator in Nebraska on Thursday, killing one before being fatally shot himself, authorities say.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Max Hoskinson, 61, opened fire on his former co-workers at the Agrex elevator in Superior hours after being fired from his job.  

The patrol said Hoskinson returned to Agrex with a handgun shortly before 2 p.m. and opened fire, striking three people.

A worker then retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, striking Hoskinson, according to the patrol.

One of the people shot by Hoskinson died at the scene. Another suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital in Lincoln.

The third person was treated at a hospital in Superior and released.

Hoskinson was taken to the Superior hospital, where he was declared deceased.

The patrol is investigating, with assistance from the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, the Superior Police Department and the Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office.

Superior is southeast of Hastings, along the Nebraska-Kansas border.

