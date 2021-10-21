Fired worker shoots three people, killing one at Nebraska grain elevator

A fired worker shot three people at a grain elevator in Nebraska on Thursday, killing one before being fatally shot himself, authorities say.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Max Hoskinson, 61, opened fire on his former co-workers at the Agrex elevator in Superior hours after being fired from his job.
The patrol said Hoskinson returned to Agrex with a handgun shortly before 2 p.m. and opened fire, striking three people.
A worker then retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, striking Hoskinson, according to the patrol.
One of the people shot by Hoskinson died at the scene. Another suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital in Lincoln.
The third person was treated at a hospital in Superior and released.
Hoskinson was taken to the Superior hospital, where he was declared deceased.
The patrol is investigating, with assistance from the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, the Superior Police Department and the Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office.
Superior is southeast of Hastings, along the Nebraska-Kansas border.
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
Man says he killed wife because he could no longer care for her
Omahan held on $10 million bail in sexual assaults
Woman faces decades in prison for sexual assaults
Man put a stop to abuse, then assaulted girl himself
The sentencing trial of Bailey Boswell
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.