Fired worker shoots three people, killing two at Nebraska grain elevator

A fired worker shot three people at a grain elevator in Nebraska on Thursday, killing two before being fatally shot himself, authorities say.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Max Hoskinson, 61, opened fire on his former co-workers at the Agrex elevator in Superior not long after being fired from his job.

The patrol said Hoskinson returned to Agrex with a handgun shortly before 2 p.m. and opened fire, striking three people.

A worker then retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, striking Hoskinson, according to the patrol.

One of the people shot by Hoskinson died at the scene. Another suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital in Lincoln where the person died Thursday night, according to the patrol.

The third person was treated at a hospital in Superior and released.

Hoskinson was taken to the Superior hospital, where he was declared deceased.

Community leaders said the town is in shock and grieving. In a town of about 1,600 people, everybody knows everybody, they said.