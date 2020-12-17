Five Nebraska prisons will allow visitors again beginning Dec. 23

Inmates at five Nebraska corrections facilities will again be allowed visitors beginning Dec. 23.
The Nebraska Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that visits will again be allowed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary; Diagnostic and Evaluation Center; Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility; Work Ethic Camp; and the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. Currently, visitation is only permitted inside facilities without active cases of COVID-19.
Visitors will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines, department Director Scott Frakes said.
“Family members and friends will be required to register online for a timeslot in which to visit," he said in a release. "They will also be required to wear masks, socially distance during the visit, and will be screened upon entry into each building.”
Some of the five facilities are housing inmates in medical isolation or quarantine because they were moved from other facilities or are on a 14-day quarantine status because they are new admissions, Frakes said. The five facilities chosen to reopen to visitors don't have any individuals in the regular population who have tested positive for COVID-19.
If there's an increase in COVID-19 cases within those facilities, either among inmates or staff members, then the status of visits would be reevaluated by the department.
Jessica Wade's memorable stories of 2020: A summer of protests in Omaha
Omahans took to the streets as protests swept across the nation this summer. The movement that began in response to the killing of a Black Minneapolis man by police was further flamed by the death of James Scurlock, a Black man shot and killed by a white bar owner during a night of chaos in Downtown Omaha.
In the weeks and months that followed, a curfew was enacted, more than a hundred protesters were arrested, a lawsuit was filed by the ACLU on behalf of protesters, and Jake Gardner, the bar owner who shot and killed Scurlock, took his own life.
One of Omaha’s busiest intersections was shut down May 29 as thousands of people took to the streets to protest the death of Minneapolis man G…
After the crowd at 72nd and Dodge was dispersed with tear gas and pepper balls on May 30, more protests broke out around 10 p.m. in downtown O…
Omaha had seen more than a week of protests since George Floyd’s death May 25, and the crowd on June 7 was the largest and most diverse yet.
Computer problems at the Douglas County Jail early July 26 led to a lengthy delay in releasing protesters arrested after demonstration in midt…
A Douglas County judge threw out cases against 25 protesters who Omaha police said were illegally blocking traffic on the Farnam Street bridge…
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.