Five Nebraska prisons will allow visitors again beginning Dec. 23

Inmates at five Nebraska corrections facilities will again be allowed visitors beginning Dec. 23.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that visits will again be allowed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary; Diagnostic and Evaluation Center; Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility; Work Ethic Camp; and the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. Currently, visitation is only permitted inside facilities without active cases of COVID-19.

Visitors will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines, department Director Scott Frakes said.

“Family members and friends will be required to register online for a timeslot in which to visit," he said in a release. "They will also be required to wear masks, socially distance during the visit, and will be screened upon entry into each building.”

Some of the five facilities are housing inmates in medical isolation or quarantine because they were moved from other facilities or are on a 14-day quarantine status because they are new admissions, Frakes said. The five facilities chosen to reopen to visitors don't have any individuals in the regular population who have tested positive for COVID-19.