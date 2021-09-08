Florida man charged with motor vehicle homicide in deaths of La Vista man, son

A 50-year-old Florida man has been charged with two counts of felony motor vehicle homicide after a Saturday crash on Interstate 80 that killed a La Vista man and his 7-year-old son.

Yorkwind Crawford of North Miami Beach was ordered held on $50,000 bail at a Tuesday court appearance before a Lancaster County judge. Crawford remained in the Lancaster County Jail on Wednesday morning. He will have to post 10% of the bail amount, or $5,000, to be released.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators said the crash occurred about 9:25 a.m. Saturday when a semitrailer truck driven by Crawford rear-ended another vehicle east of the 27th Street interchange in Lincoln. The westbound semi struck several other vehicles west of the interchange before stopping.

Mark Kaipust, 41, and his son Taylor, 7, who were in a Chevy Colorado pickup, were pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people were taken to Bryan Health's west hospital campus to be treated for their injuries.

Investigators identified speed and inattention as the primary causes of the crash.

Crawford was ordered to appear in court again at an Oct. 21 preliminary hearing.

