Former Auburn man convicted of first-degree murder dies while in custody

A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison for a 1999 murder has died while at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
Russell Harms, 64, had been in prison since Oct. 11, 2000. He was convicted of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in Nemaha County. He died Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Harms' cause of death is under investigation, the spokeswoman said.
Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation when someone dies while in law enforcement custody.
Harms shot to death Tennyson Kelsay, 84, in a shopping center parking lot in Auburn in December 1999. Kelsay was the grandfather of Chris and Chad Kelsay, who both played football at Nebraska.
Harms, a former resident of Auburn, shot Tennyson Kelsay 15 times with an automatic rifle.
