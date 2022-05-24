 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Auburn man convicted of first-degree murder dies while in custody

  • Updated
A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison for a 1999 murder has died while at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. 

Russell Harms, 64, had been in prison since Oct. 11, 2000. He was convicted of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in Nemaha County. He died Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Russell Harms

Harms' cause of death is under investigation, the spokeswoman said. 

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation when someone dies while in law enforcement custody.

Harms shot to death Tennyson Kelsay, 84, in a shopping center parking lot in Auburn in December 1999. Kelsay was the grandfather of Chris and Chad Kelsay, who both played football at Nebraska. 

Harms, a former resident of Auburn, shot Tennyson Kelsay 15 times with an automatic rifle.

