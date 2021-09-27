Former Dodge County attorney under federal indictment on cyberstalking charges

Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two charges of cyberstalking in a case that involves his estranged wife and the man she was seeing.
According to the indictment, Glass used his position to obtain information about the man and to stalk and harass the two from early March to late December 2020.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska filed the indictment of Glass, 46, on Friday. If convicted, Glass faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
According to the indictment, the cyberstalking began the same month that Glass learned that his estranged wife had started dating another man. Oliver and Katie Glass had married in 2009, and she filed for separation in 2018. She filed for divorce in January 2020, shortly after she began dating the man, according to the indictment.
The alleged stalking had a devastating effect on the man. He abruptly lost his job on the date that the indictment says Glass learned of the relationship. And a few days later he received a barrage of threatening text messages and phone calls, allegedly from Glass, prompting him to drink heavily, take an Adderall pill and tell family that he was thinking of killing himself. The man ended up in psychiatric care for six days.
The indictment alleges that Glass and two employees in the County Attorney's Office used a database for law enforcement to access personal information on the man, including his vehicle registration and other personal data. They did so 16 times. That information was used to threaten and degrade the man.
Glass also monitored his estranged wife and her boyfriend's residences to see whether either's vehicle was parked at the other's place. He would then send pictures or commentary about their relationship to an employee in his office or people in law enforcement. He also asked an employee of his office and members of the Hooper Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff's Office to drive by the couple's residences.
The indictment says Glass also asked officers with the Sheriff's Office and the Fremont Police Department to try to catch either his wife or her boyfriend driving while under the influence. A supervisor in the Police Department then sent Glass' request on to multiple officers, according to the indictment.
In one instance, according to the indictment, 10 minutes after getting a phone call from a Fremont police officer, Glass texted family members: "My cops told me my van is at his place right now. She is such pathetic white trash."
Glass also made threatening comments about the two to law enforcement officers, including telling a state trooper: "God help me, I may f**king kill this guy," and "I'm so mad right now I could kill them both."
According to the indictment, the cyberstalking charges are based on Glass' use of the law enforcement database, the internet, text messages and cellphone calls.
Glass declined to comment Monday. He resigned his position earlier this year amid allegations that he drove drunk and violated his probation stemming from a previous DUI.