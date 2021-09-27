Former Dodge County attorney under federal indictment on cyberstalking charges

The indictment alleges that Glass and two employees in the County Attorney's Office used a database for law enforcement to access personal information on the man, including his vehicle registration and other personal data. They did so 16 times. That information was used to threaten and degrade the man.

Glass also monitored his estranged wife and her boyfriend's residences to see whether either's vehicle was parked at the other's place. He would then send pictures or commentary about their relationship to an employee in his office or people in law enforcement. He also asked an employee of his office and members of the Hooper Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff's Office to drive by the couple's residences.

The indictment says Glass also asked officers with the Sheriff's Office and the Fremont Police Department to try to catch either his wife or her boyfriend driving while under the influence. A supervisor in the Police Department then sent Glass' request on to multiple officers, according to the indictment.

In one instance, according to the indictment, 10 minutes after getting a phone call from a Fremont police officer, Glass texted family members: "My cops told me my van is at his place right now. She is such pathetic white trash."