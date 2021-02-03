Former Lincoln officer ticketed for alleged assault while working off-duty

He said Rieker left the man in the care of medical staff but returned a short time later to talk to the same man about an alleged threat he had made after he was discharged and was walking out of the ER.

"During that contact, Rieker pushed the 51-year-old man backwards toward another officer and two security guards," Wagner said. "The 51-year-old man fell backwards, lost his balance and struck his head on the ground."

He said after reviewing video and interviewing witnesses, investigators determined Rieker had shoved the man "without provocation."

Jackson, the acting police chief, said: "The Lincoln Police Department works rigorously to build trust with the people of Lincoln."

Jackson said when they became aware that an LPD employee may have committed a policy or law violation, they thoroughly investigated the incident and referred the incident to an outside law enforcement agency.

"The actions of this individual are in contrast to the cornerstones of our department's culture, namely dedicated public service, community partnerships and fair and impartial policing," he said. "We do not tolerate such conduct; and this incident does not define the approximately 500 employees who honorably serve the Lincoln community every day."