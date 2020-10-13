 Skip to main content
Former Lincoln TV reporter pleads no contest to attempted sex assault
A former Lincoln TV reporter was found guilty of attempted sexual assault Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court. 

Zachery J. Worthington, 25, who was with KLKN, pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree sexual assault. The charge was amended from first-degree sexual assault. 

Zachery Worthington

Worthington, who is free on bail, will face up to three years in prison when he is sentenced in January. He was arrested Oct. 10, 2019, when he showed up for a briefing at the Lincoln Police Department. 

According to an affidavit filed in Lancaster County and obtained by the Lincoln Journal Star, the victim said she was at Worthington's residence on or about the night of Oct. 1, 2018, and repeatedly told Worthington she did not want to have sex.

The woman told police that she woke up to find Worthington having sex with her. She immediately got dressed and left. 

Investigators said Worthington made several admissions about the assault via text messages and controlled phone calls with the victim. Worthington was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation, according to a report on the TV station's website.

He is no longer listed as a staff member on the KLKN website. A message seeking comment from the TV station's general manager was not immediately returned. 

Worthington's hometown is Omaha, the website said at the time of his arrest. He became interested in reporting while taking journalism courses at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and started working at KLKN in 2017, according to the website.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

