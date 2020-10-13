Former Lincoln TV reporter pleads no contest to attempted sex assault

A former Lincoln TV reporter was found guilty of attempted sexual assault Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court.

Zachery J. Worthington, 25, who was with KLKN, pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree sexual assault. The charge was amended from first-degree sexual assault.

Worthington, who is free on bail, will face up to three years in prison when he is sentenced in January. He was arrested Oct. 10, 2019, when he showed up for a briefing at the Lincoln Police Department.

According to an affidavit filed in Lancaster County and obtained by the Lincoln Journal Star, the victim said she was at Worthington's residence on or about the night of Oct. 1, 2018, and repeatedly told Worthington she did not want to have sex.

The woman told police that she woke up to find Worthington having sex with her. She immediately got dressed and left.