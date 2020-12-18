Former Nebraska Chief Justice Tom White, 92, believed he had 'a duty to raise hell'

C. Thomas White was a survivor.

As a child, he lost his mother at age 9 — a death that caused him to do so much cooking and caretaking that his little sister sent him Mother’s Day cards every year for the rest of her life.

As an adult, the judge who rose to chief justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court became a widower twice — and just recently became the sole survivor among eight siblings. In November, White delivered brother Ed’s eulogy — tracing his family’s history and their father’s insistence on service in both the military and the community.

Those losses and that tough upbringing caused White to never lose sight of those who were most in need of justice, said his son and namesake, Tom White Jr.

The elder White worked nearly until the day he died last week. A couple weeks ago, he was putting air into the tires of his car. When he rose, he felt lightheaded, lost his balance and fell, breaking his leg. The fall proved fatal after complications arose, his son said. White was 92 when he died Dec. 11.

Tom White Jr. thinks that his dad — a feisty, witty man — had endured enough.