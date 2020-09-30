Former Nebraska state trooper charged; video showed him hitting driver with rifle in 2016

A Nebraska state trooper who resigned after a widely circulated video showed him hitting a drunken driver with the butt of his service rifle has been criminally charged in connection with the 2016 incident.

Lindsey Bixby, of Ellsworth, who resigned from the State Patrol a few months after the incident, was charged Sept. 25 with deprivation of rights under color of law, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

The federal charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

On March 4, 2016, Bixby pursued a Colorado man on a high-speed chase that ended in Sioux County. After the driver left the van, he refused to comply with troopers' orders to get on the ground.