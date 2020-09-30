Former Nebraska state trooper charged; video showed him hitting driver with rifle in 2016

A Nebraska state trooper who resigned after a widely circulated video showed him hitting a drunken driver with the butt of his service rifle has been criminally charged in connection with the 2016 incident.
Lindsey Bixby, of Ellsworth, who resigned from the State Patrol a few months after the incident, was charged Sept. 25 with deprivation of rights under color of law, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.
The federal charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
On March 4, 2016, Bixby pursued a Colorado man on a high-speed chase that ended in Sioux County. After the driver left the van, he refused to comply with troopers' orders to get on the ground.
Video then showed Bixby swing his patrol-issued rifle and connect with the driver's head, dropping him to the ground. Bixby then handcuffed the driver, who was later sentenced to two years' probation after pleading guilty to a pair of misdemeanors related to the pursuit.
Sioux County prosecutors declined to press charges against Bixby after they reviewed the arrest. But Gov. Pete Ricketts cited the internal handling of this case — which didn't become public knowledge for more than a year — among others, as a reason he fired Col. Brad Rice as Nebraska State Patrol superintendent in October 2017.
