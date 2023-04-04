A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper already serving a prison sentence for sexual assault of child in Sarpy County received additional jail time Monday in Scotts Bluff County for possession of child pornography and child enticement.
Brandon Dolezal, 25, was sentenced Monday after being found guilty of four counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of attempted child enticement. He was ordered to serve 40 to 56 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 20 years under state sentencing guidelines.
Dolezal was sentenced last month in Sarpy County District Court to 20 to 40 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault of a child. The Scotts Bluff County sentence will be served following completion of the time given in Sarpy County.
Dolezal was fired from the State Patrol in March of 2021. He is awaiting trial in Douglas County District Court on six counts of suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
According to a Douglas County affidavit, Omaha police officers went to Skutt Catholic High School on Nov. 1 to investigate a report of a missing girl. Officers were told that the 15-year-old girl had gotten into a pickup truck and left the area with a man, later identified as Dolezal.
The pickup returned to the school's parking lot, and a school administrator stopped Dolezal from leaving until police could arrive. Dolezal allegedly told officers that he was 18 years old and a senior at Millard West High School, according to a police report.
The girl told police that Dolezal had sexually assaulted her in the pickup. She said that they had been communicating through the social media app Snapchat and that he reportedly knew she was only 15 years old, police said.
Dolezal allegedly told police that he spoke with the girl via Snapchat and that he picked her up from Skutt High School.
