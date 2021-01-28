Former Nebraska Supreme Court chief justice dies in Florida

He said in a 1980 interview that he expressed his views “because I think it is important for the public to know how their judges think philosophically.”
While he was chief justice, judges' salaries and pensions were improved, and county and municipal courts were merged in Lincoln and Omaha. Krivosha also pushed to combine county and district trial courts for greater efficiency and proposed an intermediate appellate court to lessen the burden of the high court's crowded docket.
In addition, TV cameras were permitted in the Supreme Court, and the high court moved hearings regularly to the Creighton and NU law schools.
He led the court until 1987, when he became general counsel for Ameritas Financial Corp., a position he held until 2000.
Krivosha and his wife, Helene, then started splitting time between Lincoln and Naples, where they moved in 2005.
Krivosha was involved with the Jewish community at Tifereth Israel Synagogue in Lincoln and Beth Tikvah in Naples.
Services for Krivosha were Wednesday.
