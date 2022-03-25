Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

FREMONT — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary teacher to contact the office or their local law enforcement agency.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said it is seeking Craig Schmeckpeper, 50, of North Bend on a warrant for child abuse not resulting in serious injury.

Schmeckpeper, a former elementary physical education teacher, has been charged after an alleged incident at the North Bend school in February.

On Feb. 17, Schmeckpeper, according to the Dodge County Attorney’s Office, pulled an elementary student out of line during physical education class, pinned the child’s arms behind his back and told the rest of the students in attendance “Free hits as you go by” and “Free punches.”

Five students “lightly” hit the child in the stomach, and the child also reported pain while his arms were pinned, according to investigators.

Deputies interviewed two witnesses and investigators also reviewed security camera footage from the school, along with documents produced by North Bend Central as part of an internal investigation.

Schmeckpeper faces one count of felony child abuse.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Schmeckpeper on Tuesday, one day after the North Bend school board accepted his resignation.

North Bend Central Public Schools did not comment on the situation.

Anyone with information on Schmeckpeper’s location is asked to call 402-722-2700.