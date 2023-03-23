The former police chief in the small Nebraska city of Oakland has been federally charged for misappropriating public funds after he allegedly used police department money to buy a new glass basketball backboard for his home.

Terry Poland, 33, had served as the city's police chief since 2015. Last June, he was placed on administrative leave after a state audit alleged that he bought more than $14,000 worth of gift cards to Scheels sporting goods stores with city money.

He claimed to have used the gift cards to buy ammunition for the department, according to the audit, but instead spent it on various recreational items like a $400 wakeboard, a $700 ice-fishing house and the aforementioned glass backboard, which cost $950.

The audit also found that Poland and two officers double-billed hours to both Oakland and nearby Lyons for patrolling the streets of both cities during 2021. Poland is alleged to have double-billed 181 hours amounting to about $3,500.

In July, Poland resigned from his position and voluntarily surrendered his state law enforcement certification. He did not respond to a phone call and voicemail seeking comment on the charge.

Only the glass backboard is mentioned in information filed last week, making the charge a federal misdemeanor since the value is under $1,000. Had it been over $1,000, he would have faced a felony.

Poland is set to make an initial appearance and enter a plea on the misdemeanor charge in April. If convicted, he could face up to a year in federal prison. He would also have to pay restitution.

Oakland, a city of roughly 1,400 people, is located in Burt County, about 60 miles northwest of Omaha.

