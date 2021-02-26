 Skip to main content
Former US Attorney Joe Kelly finds new home with Nebraska Attorney General's office
Former US Attorney Joe Kelly finds new home with Nebraska Attorney General's office

LINCOLN — Former U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly has found a new home with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Kelly will serve as chief of the office's criminal bureau, Attorney General Doug Peterson announced on Friday.

Lancaster County Attorney Joe Kelly (copy)

Joe Kelly

“Joe’s years of experience as a criminal prosecutor will be a tremendous asset to the Nebraska Department of Justice and the citizens of Nebraska,” Peterson said.

Kelly, a Republican, recently resigned as U.S. Attorney at the request of President Joe Biden after serving in that role from 2018 to 2021.

Before that, Kelly was Lancaster County Attorney from 2011 to 2018, after serving as a deputy county attorney in that office for several years.  

U.S. attorneys serve at the pleasure of the president, and Biden is expected to name a Democrat to that partisan position soon.

