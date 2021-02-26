Former US Attorney Joe Kelly finds new home with Nebraska Attorney General's office

Before that, Kelly was Lancaster County Attorney from 2011 to 2018, after serving as a deputy county attorney in that office for several years.
U.S. attorneys serve at the pleasure of the president, and Biden is expected to name a Democrat to that partisan position soon.
Notable Nebraska crime news of 2021
1 of 3
Omaha native Brandon Straka, who authorities say is pictured here, was one of the people arrested after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. He was released from custody and is awaiting his preliminary hearing.
Embattled Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, center, agreed to resign on March 1, and a disciplinary committee has called for an emergency suspension of his law license. In the latest episode of his yearlong legal saga, he is accused of driving drunk in January — while still in probation for a DUI.
Read about some of the biggest crime stories in Nebraska in 2021.
1 of 3
Omaha native Brandon Straka, who authorities say is pictured here, was one of the people arrested after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. He was released from custody and is awaiting his preliminary hearing.
Embattled Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, center, agreed to resign on March 1, and a disciplinary committee has called for an emergency suspension of his law license. In the latest episode of his yearlong legal saga, he is accused of driving drunk in January — while still in probation for a DUI.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.