A former high school and junior high teacher at a northeast Nebraska school will stand trial for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old male student.

Cali Heikes, 26, of Winside, Nebraska, waived her right to a preliminary hearing during a court appearance Monday in Wayne County Court. Heikes is charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, all felonies.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office reviewed a call to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services hotline from a mental health therapist about a possible sexual relationship between Heikes and the student. The investigating deputy recalled a January traffic stop of the student who indicated that his friend "Cali" was in a separate vehicle.

The student's guardians later told investigators that the boy asked them how they would feel if he was dating a 25-year-old woman. The guardians warned the boy that such a relationship would be illegal.

During an interview with the boy's sister, she told investigators that her brother asked her to distract their guardians while he would sneak Heikes in the his bedroom. She told investigators that Heikes and her brother met "two or three times a week" at various locations in Wayne.

The student told investigators that his relationship with Heikes began around mid-December. He said they had sexual intercourse twice and physical contact on at least three other occasions.