Fortenberry called police on federal agents investigating illegal campaign contributions

  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES — Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry spoke with Dr. Eli Ayoub twice in 2018, asking him both times if he would hold another fundraiser on his behalf.

Maybe something similar to the one Ayoub held in February 2016 in L.A. Maybe something smaller, more intimate.

But when FBI agents showed up to Fortenberry’s home nine months later, Fortenberry said he had a hard time placing Ayoub.

Jeff Fortenberry Trial Day 4

Fortenberry

“I don’t know if I know him,” Fortenberry said.

“I think his name is Ayoub, Elias,” FBI agent Todd Carter responded.

“I’m not placing him,” Fortenberry said. “I may have (met him). I can’t say I have.”

Fortenberry thought some more.

“If it’s Ayoub, he may have given me a political contribution,” he said.

Ayoub did much more. Ayoub testified Monday that he took a brown paper bag of $30,000 cash from an associate of Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury and distributed it to friends and relatives. He had them write checks to Fortenberry’s campaign at a fundraiser the doctor held on behalf of the congressman.

Day 4 of Fortenberry’s federal trial Tuesday delved into whether Fortenberry lied to FBI agents investigating the funneling of foreign money into U.S. politicians’ campaigns. Chagoury, a controversial figure who has been connected to corruption in Nigeria and to Bill and Hillary Clinton, had used Ayoub to steer money to several Republicans, including Fortenberry.

It is illegal for U.S. politicians to accept foreign money. Fortenberry, a nine-term congressman representing Nebraska’s 1st District, is charged with one count of concealing the source of illegal contributions to his campaign and two counts of lying. If convicted after this week’s trial, the 61-year-old would face up to five years in prison on each charge, though supervised release also would be a possibility.

Fortenberry’s defense team says the congressman had no knowledge, direct or otherwise, that he had received foreign money. And Tuesday, they cast the lying charges as a reach.

The real liars are the agents who interviewed Fortenberry, attorney Ryan Fraser suggested Tuesday.

Fraser and attorney Glen Summers accused the FBI agent and an IRS agent, James O’Leary, of “ambushing” the Fortenberrys at their Lincoln home in the March 2019 interview.

Fortenberry had just returned that week from a trip to Nairobi where he was being briefed on elephant poaching. At the time of his return, eastern Nebraska was experiencing massive flooding and Fortenberry had toured some of the affected areas that Saturday.

He wasn’t home when agents first showed up at 1 p.m. When the FBI agents returned that evening, two Lincoln police officers were waiting for them.

Fortenberry explained that he had called then-Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister because two people claiming to be federal agents had knocked on his door.

“We have gotten death threats against us,” Fortenberry told agents. “I have small (actually: teenaged) children. The milieu and the context in which we are operating should give you a deeper understanding of why I’m upset.”

Fortenberry and the agents stepped into the living room, according to an FBI agent’s video played in a courtroom Tuesday.

“Sit down,” he told the agents. “We’re gonna have a little conversation before we have a conversation.

“Because of the nature of your inquiry ... the surprising lack of professionalism you have shown ... this has resulted in us calling the local police chief and wasting their time.”

As the three sat down, Carter began to give the standard admonition that Fortenberry needed to be candid with agents.

“I want to remind you that lying to the FBI is illegal,” Carter said.

“You lied to me,” Fortenberry shot back. “You said you were from Omaha.”

“In Omaha, yes,” Carter said. “Not from Omaha, correct.”

The L.A.-based agents later testified that they sometimes lie to gain access to people, to get them to talk. Hence their representation to Celeste Fortenberry that day that they needed to talk to Fortenberry about a “national-security matter.” And also their false statement that they already had spoken to Fortenberry’s office about what they were going to talk about.

“It’s common for us to use ruses,” O’Leary testified.

After expressing his displeasure, Fortenberry settled into a high-backed chair in front of floral print drapes in his Lincoln living room. The agents apologized for the confusion they created and asked Fortenberry if the Lincoln police officers could leave.

“I want them present,” he insisted.

Unbeknownst to Fortenberry, something else was present: Carter had a camera planted somewhere on him or his belongings, perhaps in a brief case or satchel. The video was grainy and tilted.

The audio was clear — and prosecutors say it was damning.

Carter got to the point. They were investigating In Defense of Christians, a group that Fortenberry supported.

Toufic Baaklini, a Chagoury go-between, had founded IDC in 2014 and Fortenberry had spoken at several IDC banquets as it fought for one of his principle causes: protecting religious minorities in the Middle East.

In return — and Fortenberry says unbeknownst to him — Chagoury had funneled $30,000 in cash to Fortenberry’s campaign. He did so through a Los Angeles fundraiser put on by Ayoub and, indirectly, by Baaklini.

During that interview, Carter concealed something else: that FBI agents had recorded a June 2018 phone call Fortenberry had made in which he asked Ayoub if he would hold a second fundraiser. During that phone call, Ayoub had thrice told Fortenberry that the fundraiser was funded with $30,000 cash that “probably” came from Chagoury.

Carter showed Fortenberry a photo of Ayoub. Asked a few times, Fortenberry said he couldn’t place him. The defense pointed out that agents had been using a 10-year-old photo of Ayoub that showed him with dyed-black hair and eyebrows. Ayoub, 77, now has silver hair and eyebrows.

But prosecutors said Carter made it clear he was talking about Ayoub — a man Fortenberry had just spoken by phone with. A man who had just told Fortenberry that Baaklini had injected money, “probably” Chagoury’s money, to Fortenberry’s campaign.

And Fortenberry was evasive, they say.

Carter asked: “Are you aware if Baaklini ever provided any money to anyone to conduct conduit contributions?”

Fortenberry: “No, I’m not aware.”

Carter: “Are you aware of any foreign nationals giving direction or orders for the purpose of conducting illegal campaign contributions?”

Fortenberry: “You know, no.”

As agents pressed Fortenberry, the congressman leaned forward in his chair. He put his elbows on his knees.

“Well at this point you’re starting to accuse me of something,” he said. “I don’t know what you’re digging for but I’m trying to help.”

Fortenberry paused.

“I think you’re leading somewhere here and you’re not making me comfortable. I’ve been trying to help you with whatever you need. ... It’s not clear to me what you’re doing now so we have to call a timeout.”

Fortenberry’s attorney, Ryan Fraser, said his client was clearly thrown off by the dated photo of Ayoub. Eventually, Fraser noted, Fortenberry recognized who the agents were referring to and described a couple of conversations with Ayoub. One was a trip to Nebraska so Ayoub, a graduate of Creighton University Medical School, could visit relatives. The other was another possible fundraiser in Los Angeles.

“I had done a previous, um, fundraiser with (Ayoub) out there,” Fortenberry said. “I thought it would be nice to do it again. But that didn’t happen.”

The defense has suggested that Fortenberry wasn’t hiding anything and clearly had no idea his campaign had received foreign money — evidenced by the fact that he was openly disclosing his desire for a second fundraiser. Prosecutors counter that Fortenberry didn’t come clean about Ayoub until 32 minutes into the FBI interview.

Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case with testimony from FBI agent Edward Choe. The defense has told the judge they will put on about a day of testimony, probably starting Wednesday afternoon.

