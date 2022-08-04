Four found dead, foul play suspected in two Cedar County fires

Police suspect foul play in two overnight fires that killed four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel.

Four people in two homes within three blocks of each other died in house fires in the early morning hours on Thursday. Colonel John Bolduc, the superintendent of law enforcement and public safety for the Nebraska State Patrol, said during a Thursday afternoon press conference that accelerants may have been used in both fires.

Just after 3 a.m., Cedar County 911 received a phone call reporting an explosion and fire at 209 Elm St. in Laurel. Inside, they found one person dead.

While crews were on the scene of the first fire, another fire was reported just three blocks away at 503 Elm St. Fire crews and law enforcement located three individuals deceased in the home.

Both residences were single-family homes. Police are not releasing the names, ages or causes of death for any of the victims. They have not released if any of the victims were related to one another. Autopsies have been ordered to determine if the victims were killed by the fire or beforehand.

“Firefighters worked diligently to put out the fire, but also to preserve evidence that may be located inside the home,” Bolduc said. “Our investigators are processing that second scene at this time.”

When asked if the community of Laurel was in danger, Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda urged the public to be "diligent."

“Everybody knows everybody in this small community,” Koranda said. “I think people just need to be diligent. If you see something out of order, please call.”

No arrests have been made related to this incident. Police believe that the perpetrator(s) may have suffered burns while setting the fire.

A silver sedan was seen leaving Laurel westbound on Highway 20 at some point after the second fire was set, according to the state patrol. The driver was described as a Black male who may have picked up a passenger before leaving the city. He is being sought as a person of interest.

Police are searching for security camera footage in Laurel and surrounding areas, and ask that the public come forward if they have video from early Thursday morning. Any information about the incident should be reported to the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-479-4921.