Fremont man pleads to misdemeanor after feud with Dodge County attorney

A Fremont man who was hospitalized after a feud with Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault for striking Glass outside a Fremont gas station.

Nathan C. Schany, 29, entered a plea to the assault charge and to a separate case of third-offense drunken driving. He will be sentenced in December. He faces up to a year in jail or probation on each count.

In the assault case, Schany, who is dating Glass’ estranged wife, had approached Glass in April, upset because he was convinced that Glass was following him and because he thought that Glass was responsible for Schany’s weeklong stay at a Fremont hospital in March.

Glass has denied both accusations.

Schany got in Glass’ face and eventually struck Glass three or four times in the upper back and back of the head, according to special prosecutor David Drew’s account in court last week. Glass was not seriously hurt.