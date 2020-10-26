Fremont man pleads to misdemeanor after feud with Dodge County attorney

A Fremont man who was hospitalized after a feud with Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault for striking Glass outside a Fremont gas station.
Nathan C. Schany, 29, entered a plea to the assault charge and to a separate case of third-offense drunken driving. He will be sentenced in December. He faces up to a year in jail or probation on each count.
In the assault case, Schany, who is dating Glass’ estranged wife, had approached Glass in April, upset because he was convinced that Glass was following him and because he thought that Glass was responsible for Schany’s weeklong stay at a Fremont hospital in March.
Glass has denied both accusations.
Schany got in Glass’ face and eventually struck Glass three or four times in the upper back and back of the head, according to special prosecutor David Drew’s account in court last week. Glass was not seriously hurt.
Tensions had risen between the two after an episode in which Glass badgered Schany with 46 texts and 10 phone calls in the late-night to early-morning hours of March 11 and 12. In the texts, Glass had referenced his legal separation from his wife, which had been filed more than a year before. Glass then peppered Schany’s phone with dozens of texts, calling him by several expletives, making fun of his being unemployed and suggesting that Glass ran drugs and could get them for Schany.
He capped the exchange by asking if Schany had seen the end of the series “Breaking Bad,” when the main character dies.
“Such a silky game,” Glass texted.
Glass’ attorney, Clarence Mock, has described those texts as the “sarcastic blather” of a man upset by the end of his marriage. Glass later apologized, by text, to Schany. But at that point, Schany already was in a psychiatric ward.
The communications — combined with Schany’s drinking and taking a buddy’s Adderall pill — culminated in Schany threatening suicide within a few hours of the exchange. He spent the next week in the Fremont hospital, an unusually long stay for someone who made a drunken suicide threat.
Schany’s attorney, Andrea McChesney, said Friday that she still is exploring Schany’s legal options against Dodge County after that hospitalization. McChesney also is investigating whether Glass had something to do with Schany’s termination from his job at a Fremont office supplier.
On July 14, Schany was found passed out with his car in park on a road near U.S. Highway 30, according to a Dodge County sheriff’s report. Schany’s blood-alcohol content registered at .147, above the legal limit of .08.
Schany, who has three prior DUI convictions, originally was charged with felony drunken driving, but the DUI was reduced to a misdemeanor in return for his pleas to both the DUI and the assault, McChesney said. Schany has been addressing his depression and alcohol issues, she said.
“He was drinking too much due to his depression,” she said. “He’s staying sober now and getting the help he needs.”
Schany’s December sentencing will wrap up the criminal court cases against both Schany and Glass. In August, Glass was sentenced to 15 months of probation and was fined $500 for first-offense DUI after another Dodge County sheriff’s deputy observed Glass driving slowly and hitting a curb near the outskirts of Fremont. Glass’ blood-alcohol content was .142.
Glass, Dodge County’s top prosecutor since 2011, told the judge who sentenced him that he was “sorry and embarrassed.”
