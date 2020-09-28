Friend of Sydney Loofe testifies she set up fake dating profile in effort to find Loofe

But the photo of Audrey, via social media, soon made its way to McCrystal, who used to work with Loofe at the Menards on North 27th Street in Lincoln.

McCrystal said she set up a profile on Tinder that, she hoped, would be attractive to Audrey. On the morning of Nov. 17, only a day after Loofe had been reported missing, Audrey responded. McCrystal said she tried to find out more about Audrey’s identity: where she worked, where she lived, whether she was a student.

Audrey indicated that she was at a casino right then, that she worked at a “financial institution” and that she was originally from Missouri but was now living outside of Lincoln, according to McCrystal.

Eventually, McCrystal convinced Audrey to share her phone number, information that McCrystal forwarded to authorities.

Lincoln Police Investigator Cameron Cleland said he called the number twice before Audrey called back. She acknowledged that she had gone on a date with Loofe but said she dropped her off at a friend’s house in Lincoln afterward and didn’t know her whereabouts. Cleland said that during a second call with Audrey on Nov. 18 — three days after Loofe disappeared — the woman on the other end of the phone was evasive and declined to identify herself, saying “she had warrants,” referring to arrest warrants.