Georgia man sentenced for violations during Nebraska hunting trip

A Georgia hunter has been sentenced to two years of probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday that Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, traveled to the North Platte area in fall 2020 along with two other people from Georgia to hunt with Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours.

McCullough, after being provided a rifle and directed by the Noble Outdoors owner, used the rifle to shoot a mule deer buck in a nearby field while seated in the passenger side of a pickup truck, officials said. He did this despite knowing that the firearm deer season was closed and that only archery equipment could be used at the time.

Under Nebraska state law, shooting from the road, shooting a deer with a firearm during archery season and hunting on property without landowner permission all are prohibited, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

McCullough then transported parts of the deer, including antlers and hide, to Georgia.

In addition to serving two years of probation, McCullough's plea deal also requires him to surrender and abandon the taxidermy mounts and other parts from the two mule deer unlawfully killed during the 2020 hunting trip and pay a $5,000 fine and $4,000 in restitution.

McCullough was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln.

McCullough's sentencing is the third federal sentencing involving the ongoing prosecution of numerous defendants related to violations committed by Noble Outdoors and its owner, associates and clients, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Four additional defendants have pleaded guilty in Nebraska state court. The seven defendants who have been sentenced so far have been ordered to pay a total of $37,500 in fines and restitution.

The investigation into the McCullough case was conducted by the law enforcement divisions of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.