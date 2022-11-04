Georgia man sentenced for violations during Nebraska hunting trip

A Georgia hunter has been sentenced to two years of probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday that Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, traveled to the North Platte area in fall 2020 along with two other people from Georgia to hunt with Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours.
McCullough, after being provided a rifle and directed by the Noble Outdoors owner, used the rifle to shoot a mule deer buck in a nearby field while seated in the passenger side of a pickup truck, officials said. He did this despite knowing that the firearm deer season was closed and that only archery equipment could be used at the time.
Under Nebraska state law, shooting from the road, shooting a deer with a firearm during archery season and hunting on property without landowner permission all are prohibited, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
McCullough then transported parts of the deer, including antlers and hide, to Georgia.
In addition to serving two years of probation, McCullough's plea deal also requires him to surrender and abandon the taxidermy mounts and other parts from the two mule deer unlawfully killed during the 2020 hunting trip and pay a $5,000 fine and $4,000 in restitution.
McCullough was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln.
McCullough's sentencing is the third federal sentencing involving the ongoing prosecution of numerous defendants related to violations committed by Noble Outdoors and its owner, associates and clients, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Four additional defendants have pleaded guilty in Nebraska state court. The seven defendants who have been sentenced so far have been ordered to pay a total of $37,500 in fines and restitution.
The investigation into the McCullough case was conducted by the law enforcement divisions of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of October 2022
A team from the Midwest Archaeological Center uses ground penetrating radar and other equipment to determine if human remains are buried where detection dogs previously signaled the site of a potential burial ground for children who died while at the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Photographed near the site of the school, bordering the Loup River Power Canal in Genoa, Neb., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cooper Driever, 10, of Plattsmouth, watches the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) is hit during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Thompson was taken out of the game for an injury to his right arm after the play.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Blaine Beckmann with Seal-Rite, uses spray foam to insulate a home in Elkhorn on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Work continues on Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing, with the skate ribbon visible on the bottom right, on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Marian's Maddia Groff (3) celebrates scoring the winning run during the Class A State Softball Championship game against Gretna on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A sculpture and amphitheater of the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall is visible through the partially demolished W. Dale Clark Library, located, 215 S 15th St, on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney’s Asher Saulsbury reacts after conceding a point during his championship match against Lincoln East’s Hunter Nelson at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ice coats blades of grass at Memorial Park early Tuesday morning as Omaha set a new record low of 19 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East’s Hunter Nelson returns the ball during his championship match against Kearney Asher Saulsbury at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Millard South’s Grant Renken (left) tries to catch a pass while pressured by Omaha Westside’s Nick Anglim (center) and Teddy Rezac during overtime in their game at Westside High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Breyan Lovejoy (left) and Kaleb Sheridan sing and drum with other members of the White Eagle Club during the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Josyln Castle & Gardens in Omaha on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Kane Sheridan, of the White Eagle Club Dancers, dances during the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Josyln Castle & Gardens in Omaha on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Members of the White Eagle Club Dancers perform during the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Josyln Castle & Gardens in Omaha on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Kenzie Dyrstad dives for the ball during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marion Burse sings along to “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the ceremony.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERAL
Sarah Walker, Creighton University Vice President for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, speaks during Friday's ceremony.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Owner Angie Norman in the garden at Dahlia House, her Airbnb in Benson. “It’s like you are watching a show,” Norman said. “It’s just full of life.”
EILEEN T. MESLAR photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Jim Flanery watches his team practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) celebrates a sack of Indiana's Connor Bazelak (9) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Javon Swinton during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fumbles the ball which was recovered by Nebraska's Brody Belt during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer intercepts the ball after tackling Indiana's Javon Swinton during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Luke Reimer and Grant Tagge celebrate after Reimer broke up a pass to get a stop during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich celebrates after tackling Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Ice coats blades of grass at Memorial Park early Tuesday morning as Omaha set a new record low of 19 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) is brought down by Indiana's Louis Moore (20) and Cam Jones (4) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdy fumbled the ball, and it was recovered for a touchdown by Indiana.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr., left, tackles Indiana's Andison Coby after he had a four-yard reception in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mila Friedman, 4, is tossed in the air and caught by her dad, Sebastian Friedman, of Lincoln, while tailgating ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Cameron Bothwell (99) smiles with teammates after his game-winning field goal in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 40-37.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, triplets Morgan, Maddie and Megan Moore wait for customers at Corn Crib Coffee. The coffee shop in a former corn crib is getting a lot of traction on social media.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
People hold their phones to get photos of the first plane to land at Offutt Air Force Base, a TC-135 following an 18-month runway reconstruction that cost more than $200 million on Friday, September 30, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Ryan Davis brings his new son, Beckett, to see the new runway at Offutt Air Force Base on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.