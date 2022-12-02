Gering man who had threatened to harm himself is shot and injured by police

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a Gering police officer shot and wounded a man who had threatened to harm himself.

According to the patrol, Gering officers responded to a residence in Gering before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police allege that a 53-year-old man pointed a gun at officers as they tried to make contact with him.

An officer discharged his service weapon "multiple times," according to the patrol. The man was struck at least once by gunfire and taken to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

Gering is just south of Scottsbluff in the Nebraska Panhandle.