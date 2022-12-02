 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gering man who had threatened to harm himself is shot and injured by police

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a Gering police officer shot and wounded a man who had threatened to harm himself.

According to the patrol, Gering officers responded to a residence in Gering before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police allege that a 53-year-old man pointed a gun at officers as they tried to make contact with him. 

An officer discharged his service weapon "multiple times," according to the patrol. The man was struck at least once by gunfire and taken to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. 

Gering is just south of Scottsbluff in the Nebraska Panhandle.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

AIDS in Kenya: Homabay County, where fish are traded for sex

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert