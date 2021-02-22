Girlfriend is arrested in shooting death of western Iowa man

An Iowa woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend, law enforcement officials say.

Jeremy Frank, 46, of Dow City died Sunday of a single gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Frank's live-in girlfriend, Beth Guzman, 44, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to court documents, Guzman told investigators that she and Frank had gotten into an argument early Sunday evening at his place of employment in Denison, Iowa.

Guzman told authorities that she went home and waited with a gun for Frank. When he arrived, he started yelling at her, and she began shooting at him when he approached the bedroom, according to court records. She continued shooting at him as he turned and ran out of the house.

He was able to drive a short distance before succumbing to his wounds, the records said.

Authorities think that the shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Frank was found about 9:15 p.m. and was declared dead at a nearby hospital. -- Nancy Gaarder

