Grand Island man arrested in homicide after stand-off with State Patrol

A Grand Island man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in that city earlier this week.

Donald Anthony, 34, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff in St. Paul.

Anthony is a suspect in the fatal stabbing of Said Abdullahi Farah, 30, also of Grand Island. He was booked on first degree murder, use of a weapon during the commission of a felony, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Farah was found dead in the hallway of an apartment complex about 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Grand Island Police. He had a puncture wound to his neck.

Police had been called to the apartments on a report of an injured person.

The connection between the two was unavailable, however investigators have said they didn't believe the attack was random.

