Grand Island man arrested in homicide after standoff with State Patrol

A Grand Island man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in that city earlier this week.
Donald Anthony, 34, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff in St. Paul.
Anthony is accused in the fatal stabbing of Said Abdullahi Farah, 30, also of Grand Island. He was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon during the commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.
Farah was found dead in the hallway of an apartment complex about 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Grand Island police. He had a puncture wound to his neck.
Police had been called to the apartments to investigate a report of an injured person.
The connection between the two was not disclosed, but investigators have said they didn’t think the attack was random.
What you missed in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
William T. Simmons, 60, was stopped at 11 a.m. Jan. 26 for following too closely and driving onto the shoulder of the road as he traveled east on Interstate 80 through Lincoln.
An 81-year-old Lincoln man accused of first-degree murder for shooting his wife who was suffering from advanced Alzheimer's disease died Thursday at a Lincoln hospital.
Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov has filed a “notice of aggravators” in the death penalty case against Roberto Silva Jr.
Two women were arrested in a Kearney trailer park Wednesday afternoon following a high speed chase in central Nebraska.
Prentis Reddick, 33, was accused of fatally shooting Loyal Brown after coming to the aid of Brown's girlfriend in November 2020.
A man fleeing from York County sheriff's deputies stole a cruiser and crashed into another vehicle, killing himself, the other driver and a police dog in the cruiser.
An Omaha man is accused of hitting another man with a bottle and punching him repeatedly after the Omahan's girlfriend told him the other man had brushed against her.
Four teens — members of two rival gangs — identified a 16-year-old boy as the gunman who fired 10 shots into a car, striking and killing a 14-year-old girl, a police detective testified Tuesday.
The Omaha man accused in the fatal assault of an Oklahoma man at an Old Market bar has been charged with second-degree murder.
U.S. District Judge John Gerrard announced Monday he will move to "senior" status, paving the way for President Joe Biden to appoint a federal judge in Nebraska.
The 41-year-old Oklahoma man who was assaulted over the weekend at an Old Market bar has died of his injuries. A 22-year-old Omaha man has been arrested.
Thomas W. Lally agreed to plead no contest in exchange for the charge being amended from intentional child abuse.
A 41-year-old Oklahoma man was taken to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday night after being found unconscious in the Old Market.
The number of teen victims — and teen perpetrators — of gun violence has been steadily increasing in Omaha, a pattern that concerns law enforcement officials.
The hours-long standoff closed 72nd Street from Western Avenue to Seward Street, and police said the area will remain blocked off for much of the night as the investigation takes place.
Video obtained by police shows the man arriving at the house on foot, standing on the porch and igniting an object, followed by a flash and a large fire, according to a court document.