 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grand Island police investigating man's death as a homicide

  • Updated
  • 0

Grand Island police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who was found inside an apartment building as a homicide.

The name of the man is being withheld until his family can be notified, said Capt. James Duering of the Grand Island Police Department. The man was last known to be homeless, Duering said. 

Officers were called to an apartment complex just south of the Hall County Courthouse about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Duering said. They found a man dead in a hallway. 

Duering said it appeared the man died from a puncture wound. The death is being investigated with the aid of South Central Area Law Enforcement Services. 

Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400 or Grand Island Hall/County Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822 or gicrime@gmail.com.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change: The Brazil resort town disappearing into the sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert