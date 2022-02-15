Grand Island police investigating man's death as a homicide

Grand Island police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who was found inside an apartment building as a homicide.

The name of the man is being withheld until his family can be notified, said Capt. James Duering of the Grand Island Police Department. The man was last known to be homeless, Duering said.

Officers were called to an apartment complex just south of the Hall County Courthouse about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Duering said. They found a man dead in a hallway.

Duering said it appeared the man died from a puncture wound. The death is being investigated with the aid of South Central Area Law Enforcement Services.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400 or Grand Island Hall/County Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822 or gicrime@gmail.com.

