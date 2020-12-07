Group to seek legalization of recreational marijuana in Nebraska

LINCOLN — A group that unsuccessfully tried to get a medical marijuana initiative on the November ballot now says it's going to seek a vote on legalizing recreational marijuana.

Officials with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said Sunday the group will be introducing ballot language in January for "full adult use" of marijuana, including medical and recreational use.

State Sens. Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld, both of Lincoln, said they made the decision based on the passage of a ballot measure in South Dakota that allows both medical and recreational marijuana, plus Saturday's vote to advance a legalization measure in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"People in rural conservative areas are open-minded about not only medical marijuana but recreational use," Morfeld said.

While collecting signatures for the medical marijuana initiative, Morfeld said he was asked frequently why it also shouldn't be legalized for recreational use.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wishart said it just makes "common sense" to seek legalization of recreational use since two bordering states, Colorado and South Dakota, now have done that. Nebraskans, she said, could face a felony if they purchased a marijuana derivative in those states and were caught with it in Nebraska.