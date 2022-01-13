Gun law shifted hundreds of gun cases from federal courts — at state taxpayer expense

He said that estimate also didn’t include the cost of new inmates coming into state prisons who previously would have gone to federal prison. With the gun crime penalties roughly equalized, he predicted that shift would occur.

In the end, that’s exactly what happened.

For the three years before the law passed, Nebraska averaged just over 150 federal gun indictments a year. Within three years of the law’s passage, that figure had dropped to 56.

Why did the federal numbers drop so sharply?

“It had a lot to do with the state statute,” said Joe Jeanette, law enforcement coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska. With the new mandatory minimums in Nebraska law, he said, local prosecutors could see they could get as much time or more for gun offenders through the state system.

Within five years of the law’s passage, the number of inmates coming into Nebraska’s prison system whose most serious offense was a gun crime swelled from roughly 50 a year to more than 200.

Kleine does not dispute that more gun cases in Douglas County have been taken into the state system. He said that conforms with how most other local crimes are handled.