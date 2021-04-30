 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamburg, Iowa, man arrested after 2 found dead in vehicle in East Nishnabotna River
0 comments

Hamburg, Iowa, man arrested after 2 found dead in vehicle in East Nishnabotna River

A Hamburg, Iowa, man was arrested Friday after two people were found dead in a car that was found partially submerged in the East Nishnabotna River.

Multiple agencies began a search for the vehicle about 6:14 a.m. after Fremont County sheriff's deputies were notified that 21-year-old Duane Johnathaon Mickael Stuck was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital after a car crash, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa state troopers and a State Patrol airplane assisted deputies with the search.

About 9:44 a.m., deputies were contacted by Stuck's family members, who found the vehicle in the river west of Riverton, Iowa.

Rescue workers found two people, Somia Moore, 29 and Jonathan Lee O’Hearn, 19, both of Hamburg, Iowa, dead inside the vehicle.

Stuck was arrested on suspicion of two counts of homicide by vehicle, operating without a license and leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death.

The State Patrol is investigating the crash.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert