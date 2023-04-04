A Hastings teenager was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of making terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened a student at Sandy Creek High School in Fairfield, causing the school to go into lockdown.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, police were alerted on Tuesday morning that a student at Sandy Creek High School had received a "credible threat" from someone off-campus. The school also received a phone call alleging that a student had a firearm in a locker.

The alleged threats caused the school to go into lockdown. School officials searched the reported locker and did not find a firearm.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said an arrest was made in less than 30 minutes. An 18-year-old male, who is not being identified, was arrested at a residence in Hastings. He is not a student at Sandy Creek High School.

Troopers allege that the teen resisted arrest and spit on a trooper's face while being taken into custody. The lockdown was lifted after he was arrested, and students were dismissed for the rest of the day.

Thomas said the teen is facing charges in both Adams County, where he was arrested, and in Clay County, where the school is located. He was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and false reporting in Clay County and on suspicion of assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order in Adams County.

Fairfield is a small town of less than 400 people about 25 miles from Hastings.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office, Clay County Emergency Management, Adams County Sheriff's Office, Hastings Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the response and investigation.