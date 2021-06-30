Hearing begins to determine if Bailey Boswell should be sentenced to death or life in prison

Three judges began hearing testimony to determine if Boswell, convicted in the slaying and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe, will be sentenced to life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Boswell, a 27-year-old native of Leon, Iowa, was convicted last year of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains.
Her 54-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to die earlier this month after a three-judge panel determined that the heinous nature of the crime, as well as Trail's past convictions for fraud and theft, warranted the ultimate penalty.
Loofe, 24, who worked at a Lincoln Menard's store, disappeared in November 2017 after going on a date with Boswell arranged via the dating app Tinder. After extensive searches, her body was found three weeks later, dismembered and wrapped in black plastic bags, along gravel roads in Clay County, about an hour’s drive west of where Boswell was then living with Trail in Wilber.
Trail, in at least his fourth version of events, testified at his sentencing trial that he killed Loofe to protect his “good life” with Boswell. That life included theft — stealing money from antique stores and from a Kansas couple who believed they were purchasing rare coins — frequent trips to casinos, and group sex with other women lured to their apartment via Boswell's social media posts.
Trail, in court and in calls to reporters, has claimed that he alone was responsible for Loofe’s death, and that Boswell was out of the room at the time. While he has said he deserves to be executed, Trail has said Boswell should be spared.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is expected to argue that the slaying exhibited “exceptional depravity” and that Boswell deserves the death penalty.
The three-judge panel consists of District Judges Vicky Johnson of Wilber, Darla Ideus of Lincoln and Peter Bataillon of Omaha. The panel will determine if the aggravating factors of the crime, such as its heinous nature, outweigh mitigating factors, such as Boswell's lack of prior violent crimes, and whether similar murders received the death penalty.
The sentencing trial is expected to conclude Friday.
According to the state corrections website and newspaper records, 76 people have been sentenced to death in Nebraska since 1903. All were men.
Caril Ann Fugate, the 14-year-old girlfriend who accompanied Charles Starkweather during his murderous spree in 1958, stood trial for first-degree murder, which made her the youngest female in the country to face the death penalty.
But jurors sentenced her to life in prison, with one telling reporters that Fugate’s young age factored into the decision. She was paroled in 1976 and is reportedly living in Michigan.
Boswell, a former standout basketball player, is a native of Leon, Iowa. Initially, she and Trail denied involvement in Loofe’s disappearance on Facebook, but Trail, in calls to reporters, soon changed his story. Boswell, unlike Trail, has not talked with investigators since being arrested with Trail, in Branson, Missouri.
