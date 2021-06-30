Hearing begins to determine if Bailey Boswell should be sentenced to death or life in prison

Trail, in court and in calls to reporters, has claimed that he alone was responsible for Loofe’s death, and that Boswell was out of the room at the time. While he has said he deserves to be executed, Trail has said Boswell should be spared.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is expected to argue that the slaying exhibited “exceptional depravity” and that Boswell deserves the death penalty.

The three-judge panel consists of District Judges Vicky Johnson of Wilber, Darla Ideus of Lincoln and Peter Bataillon of Omaha. The panel will determine if the aggravating factors of the crime, such as its heinous nature, outweigh mitigating factors, such as Boswell's lack of prior violent crimes, and whether similar murders received the death penalty.

The sentencing trial is expected to conclude Friday.

According to the state corrections website and newspaper records, 76 people have been sentenced to death in Nebraska since 1903. All were men.

Caril Ann Fugate, the 14-year-old girlfriend who accompanied Charles Starkweather during his murderous spree in 1958, stood trial for first-degree murder, which made her the youngest female in the country to face the death penalty.