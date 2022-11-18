 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High-speed chase on country roads in York County ends in fatal crash

  • Updated
One woman died and a man was arrested after a high-speed chase Friday in York County, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. 

Melissa Hernandez, 30, of North Platte was a passenger in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Christopher Brewer, 30, of North Platte.  A state trooper saw the Jeep driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely while driving east on Interstate 80 near York around 7:40 a.m., according to the patrol. 

The trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Brewer refused to pull over and accelerated to over 100 mph, according to the patrol.

The trooper pursued the Jeep as it exited I-80 and began driving on country roads south of I-80 in York County. Eventually, the Jeep drove through a fence and continued south through a field. The York County and Seward County Sheriff's Offices then picked up the pursuit as the driver continued south.

The Jeep then hit a bridge guardrail, and Brewer and Hernandez were ejected from the vehicle, according to the patrol.

Hernandez was declared dead at the scene, while Brewer was not seriously injured. Methamphetamine was found at the crash scene, according to the patrol. 

Brewer was treated for minor injuries at a hospital in York and then taken to the York County Jail, where he is being held on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and possession of meth, according to the patrol.

The York County attorney has asked the patrol to conduct the crash investigation. 

Tags

