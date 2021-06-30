 Skip to main content
Homemade explosive blows large hole in hallway of Lincoln apartment building
A homemade explosive device gouged out a large hole in a hallway floor of a Lincoln apartment building, police said Wednesday.

About 2:30 a.m. Monday, Lincoln police officers were called to an apartment building near 2nd and Adams Streets, east of the Lincoln Airport, to investigate a report of possible gunshots. They found broken windows in the building's common areas and smoke hanging in the air. 

Officers also found a hole in a hallway floor measuring 6 inches by 18 inches deep. Residents told officers that an explosive device had been thrown into the hallway following a disturbance between neighbors. 

A Lincoln fire inspector determined that the damage was caused by a homemade explosive equivalent to a half a stick of dynamite. The building sustained approximately $600 in damage, a police spokeswoman said.  

The investigation into the incident is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

